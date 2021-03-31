close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

'Joblessness, poverty': 17-year-old boy commits suicide

National

PINDIGHEB: A 17-year-old boy, Muhammad Afzaal, s/o Ejaz, committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in village Kannat of Union Council Kharpa. The bullet pierced through the neck to the back part of the skull, resulting on-the-spot death of Afzaal. Reports said the deceased was upset because of unemployment and poverty. Meanwhile, the body was taken to the THQ Hospital, Pindigheb, for post-mortem and after necessary legal proceedings it was handed over to the bereaved family for burial.

