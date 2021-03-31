Rs560m Punjab Police martyrs package okayed

LAHORE: The 47th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed law and order and the implementation of corona SOPs across Punjab. The committee approved the amount of Rs560 million as martyrs package for nine martyred police personnel.

The committee also nodded to purchase ten latest G4 locators for police. Addressing the meeting, Raja Basharat said that the police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the people were great pride for the nation and the welfare of their families was the responsibility of the state.

He said that the latest G4 locators would help in the search for fugitives and notorious criminals. The committee directed the IG police to ensure the implementation of Corona lockdown and SOPs.