Doctor attacks another doctor during polio campaign

SUKKUR: The taluka health officer, Dr Ghulam Haider Phul, was injured in an attack while he was supervising the polio campaign on Tuesday. Reports said THO Dr Ghulam Haider Phul claimed that Dr Awais Phul and Waseem Phul had attacked him, when he was supervising the ongoing polio campaign in the taluka Khairpur. Meanwhile, SSP Khairpur, Ameer Saud Magsi, said the accused and injured are relatives, and have a conflict over a piece of land. He further said the incident was the result of the conflict and not a polio related incident.