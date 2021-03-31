Stray dogs kill three-year-old child in Naushahro Feroze

SUKKUR: A three-year-old child died on Tuesday after being bitten by dogs in village Jahan Khan Jatoi in district Naushahro Feroze.

Reports said wild dogs had attacked a child, Rashid Jatoi, injuring him seriously. Rashid was shifted to a local hospital where, according to the parents of Rashid, the injured child died due to the shortage of anti-rabies vaccine.

Ali Nawaz Jatoi, father, and Kabil Jatoi, uncle of the dead child, told newsmen that Syed Ghulam Murtaza Shah, son of PPP MPA Syed Sarfaraz Shah, had offered Rs20,000 to them, with the message not to raise the issue at any forum. They told newsmen that they had rejected the offer. When contacted, the MPA said that his son only condoled the death of the child and did not offer any amount to them. Meanwhile, the police have registered a dog bite case against the UC secretary.