Petition against Khursheed Shah’s alleged illness filed

SUKKUR: PTI Sukkur leader Syed Tahir Shah on Tuesday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, Circuit Bench, Sukkur, challenging the alleged illness of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, in which he has been treated at the NICVD, Sukkur, for the last 18 months.

The petitioner maintained that the alleged criminal, who was arrested in a mega corruption case of Rs1.23 billion, for the last 18 months was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, (NICVD) in Sukkur for treatment. He requested the court to ask the Sindh health department about his alleged illness, adding what was diagnosed during medical investigation and what type of treatments he has been receiving for the last 18 months, because the hospital management has reserved one of its floors for the alleged criminal of a mega corruption case, Syed Khursheed Shah.

Meanwhile, the court has issued summons to the chairman NAB, DG NAB Sukkur, secretary health, secretary home department, administration NICVD and other concerned to submit their replies till April 6. The petitioner, Syed Tahir Shah, said it was strange that the doctors could not diagnose the actual illness of Khursheed Shah but admitted him to a cardiovascular diseases hospital for the past 18 months, causing great disturbance to other patients, despite of his all-clear medical reports.