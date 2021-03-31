Zakat Campaign Launch

KARACHI: In a press conference organised to launch the Zakat campaign of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Dr. Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, Chief Medical Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer revealed that the campaign for this year is entitled.

“Our Children Insist on Living” which is an appeal to the public to give their donations and Zakat to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to help cancer patients get better and live life to the fullest. He said, “We not only focus on saving lives but saving lives with the emphasis on maintaining quality of life and patient dignity in everything we do.”

Commenting on the special aspect of treatment being provided at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centres located in Lahore and in Peshawar, Dr. Yusuf said, “Although there are many other hospitals that simultaneously run charitable operations along with private services however, unfortunately, there exists a huge chasm between the quality of care provided where wings for private services are often separate from areas offering services to the poor.***