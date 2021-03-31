Schools, colleges sealed in Swat to stem Covid-19

MINGORA: The district administration sealed a number of schools, colleges and parks for violating the government’s directives about closing the institutions, hotels and parks owing to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district. The government had earlier announced the closure of schools, colleges and other recreational places but some private educational institutions ignored the directives and continued the education. However, the administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan sealed a number of schools, colleges and parks in seven tehsils of Swat district to stem the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.