Covid-19 infects 37 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Thirty-seven more suspected patients reported positive for the Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen told media that the 37 more persons reported positive for the viral infection, raising the number of coronavirus patients to 3,498. He said the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast spreading infection. The official added that 2,731 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far. He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 696 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.