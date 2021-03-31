close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Japanese envoy praises polio workers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori appreciated the start of the nationwide immunisation campaign for a polio-free Pakistan and said he was hopeful that the drive would be implemented successfully.

"I hope that the [anti-polio vaccination] campaign will be implemented successfully and it will lead to a polio-free Pakistan in the near future," he said in a message. Targeting more than 40 million children under the age of five, the anti-polio campaign began in the country on Monday and will continue until April 2.

