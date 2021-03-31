Japanese envoy praises polio workers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori appreciated the start of the nationwide immunisation campaign for a polio-free Pakistan and said he was hopeful that the drive would be implemented successfully.
"I hope that the [anti-polio vaccination] campaign will be implemented successfully and it will lead to a polio-free Pakistan in the near future," he said in a message. Targeting more than 40 million children under the age of five, the anti-polio campaign began in the country on Monday and will continue until April 2.