Shahbaz ignorant about in-house changes in Punjab

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday refrained from talking about the future of the PDM besides expressing ignorance about the in-house changes in Punjab. Talking to media on the occasion of his appearance in the accountability court, Shahbaz said he was in jail and did not know the situation outside.

He said he had answered all the allegations in the bail application. He said he has saved nation’s money in every project and did not give any kind of benefit to his family. To a question, he further said he did not give a single rupee benefit to his sons’ sugar mills. “I am appearing in the courts on the allegations of the NAB and telling the courts that I did not commit any corruption,” he added.

He said he was not guilty in any case. Metro bus and Orange Line were operational because no corruption took place in these projects while everyone knows about the situation of BRT project. He said now the media can itself compare where corruption took place.