10 injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUREWALA: Ten people sustained injuries in a fight between elders of children at Chak 319/EB on Tuesday. Reportedly, some children were playing in a street where they quarreled with each other. Meanwhile, their elders came and exchanged harsh words and started beating each other with rods, axes and bricks.
As a result, 10 people, including three women, sustained injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital Burewala where the condition of two people was stated to be critical one. Sahoka police are investigating.