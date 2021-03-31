close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

10 injured

March 31, 2021

BUREWALA: Ten people sustained injuries in a fight between elders of children at Chak 319/EB on Tuesday. Reportedly, some children were playing in a street where they quarreled with each other. Meanwhile, their elders came and exchanged harsh words and started beating each other with rods, axes and bricks.

As a result, 10 people, including three women, sustained injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital Burewala where the condition of two people was stated to be critical one. Sahoka police are investigating.

