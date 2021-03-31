This refers to the news report ‘Story of how a new post was created for CM Usman Buzdar’s retired uncle’ (March 27). The heading itself is enough to portray how things are going in Punjab under Imran Khan’s favourite ‘Wasim Akram Plus’. The news report says that the original summary, moved by the provincial IG police, suggested that the matter be placed before the chief minister and the provincial cabinet for the creation of the post and for the appointment in relaxation of the ban on fresh recruitment. However, there isn’t any proof of the approval received from the provincial cabinet.

It is too disappointing to see that the country is being run in this manner. A few days ago, the prime minister, despite being tested positive for the coronavirus, chose to hold a meeting in person. What will the already carefree nation think about the severity of the virus? The prime minister broke quarantine rules at a time when the third Covid-19 wave is wreaking havoc in the country.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi