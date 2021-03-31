Reflections on Pakistani identity

As the country celebrated its 81st Pakistan Day, it is pertinent to consider the Pakistani identity. Pakistan Day is marked each year on the 23rd of March, though the main parade had been postponed to the 25th this year as a result of poor weather. The day marks both the passing of the Lahore Resolution, which declared the independence of Pakistan, and the first constitution of Pakistan which made it an Islamic Republic.

One of Pakistan’s most acclaimed writers, Saadat Hasan Manto (1912-1955), wrote a short story called Toba Tek Singh, which captured the complexities that Partition created for the formation of Pakistan’s identity. This story can act as a useful benchmark against which the development of a Pakistani identity can be compared.

Manto spent his early professional life in Bombay before migrating to Lahore after Partition. Despite being considered a controversial and obscene writer by some contemporary critics, Manto became a celebrated writer for his stories which were based in reality, no matter how shocking that reality was.

One such story was Toba Tek Singh, which captured the identity crisis that straddled the minds of people who had to move from India to Pakistan, and vice-versa, as a result of Partition in 1947.

Set in a mental asylum, Manto depicts the confusion felt by the mentally ill when they hear about Partition. Many different identities are captured in the short story, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and even some Brits, and their individual concerns of Partition are borne out.

The main character is called Bashan Singh, a former prosperous landowner from Toba Tek Singh who lost his mind. He questions again and again whether his hometown was in Pakistan or India without even understanding what constituted Pakistan.

It is eventually confirmed that Toba Tek Singh is in Pakistan. But, as part of the exchange of the mentally ill between India and Pakistan, Bashan Singh is to be sent to India with the other Sikhs and Hindus.

Manto ends the story with this description, when Bashan Singh is in no-man’s land between the two nations: “After fifteen years on his feet, he was lying face down on the ground. India was on one side, behind a barbed wire fence. Pakistan was on the other side, behind another fence. Toba Tek Singh lay in the middle, on a piece of land that had no name.” In this striking ending, Bashan Singh becomes the personification of Toba Tek Singh, to seemingly reflect how even physical things can feel arbitrarily dislocated with the Partition of a country.

Commentators have often remarked on the struggle of Pakistan to ascertain an identity with which to unite its diverse people and the question remains as to what extent the crisis of identity captured in Manto’s story exists today. Is Toba Tek Singh a story of the past or a story that remains true to this day?

It was believed that the ethnically and linguistically diverse Pakistanis could be united through the religion of Islam, given that Pakistan was formed on the basis of the “Two Nation Theory” which suggested that Hindus and Muslims could not live harmoniously within a single nation. The Islamic identity certainly remains strong, as shown for example by the recent creation of the Single National Curriculum which lists teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah as key considerations. However, Pakistan’s founding father, Jinnah, made it clear later in 1947 that Pakistan was envisioned as a country for people of all faiths, stating:

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed…”

Thus, if the Pakistani identity is to match the vision of its founding father, religious minorities require equal treatment in the eyes of the state. They would no longer have to resort to leaving their hometowns to seek safety elsewhere, as depicted in Manto’s story.

In this sense, Pakistan must remain firm in its Islamic identity but in a way that does not compromise on its ability to treat members of other religions equally. Indeed, some scholars of the Qur’an suggest that it prohibits forced conversion (see Qur’an 2:256 and 18:29), which is consistent with the beliefs of the other major world religions in that faith must be free to be true.

The Pakistan Day festivities are capable of embodying this by celebrating the country’s religious diversity, as well as its military capabilities. For Pakistan, as a part of a cradle of civilisation, would not be what it is today without its diversity and so the blood of more than just Pakistan’s Muslims will bleed green.

The writer, now working as a researcher and analyst, will soon be undertaking a PhD. She tweets @MaryFloraHunter