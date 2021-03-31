From Walsall to Walthamstow, Birmingham to Batley, from Britain’s north to south and east to west, Pakistanis play a vital role enriching communities. Whether it be teachers in our schools, doctors on the frontline or volunteers helping the vulnerable, we know from our own families how important a role we play in British life.

But what does the evidence say about how Pakistanis and other ethnic groups are doing in Britain and what lies behind different outcomes between groups? To answer this last summer the Prime Minister asked me to join his Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities. I am one of two British Pakistanis on the Commission, the other is businessman Aftab Chughtai MBE. Our report is out this week, setting out a new positive agenda for change in education, employment, crime and policing and health.

As a school governor I have a natural interest in education. I have been part of a team examining the evidence of disparities and speaking to experts to work out how we can promote equality of opportunity for everyone. As we reach the end of our journey as a Commission, our conclusion is that education is the single greatest driver of racial equality in the UK.

The value of education is no surprise to Pakistanis. After all, we learn in our youth that God chose the word ‘Iqra” (read) as the first to reveal to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). One hadith makes seeking knowledge an obligation for every Muslim. This belief in the pursuit of knowledge has inspired British Pakistanis to provide supplementary education, often volunteering our time without pay, to our children. This tradition allows our young people to perfect their Tajweed, improve their Urdu or master their mathematics algebra.

The Commission believes that extra hours of education should not rely on parents’ ability to pay or on communities organising it themselves. That is why we have recommended a plan for government to extend the school day. This will allow more children to catch up on the time lost in the classroom because of COVID-19 and disproportionately benefit pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds. This is important as British Pakistanis are the ethnic group most likely to live in deprived areas.

And on the issue of deprivation, one question I am often asked is why are Pakistanis more deprived than Indians? Indian migrants were more likely to be of high socio-economic status in India, and migrated to a wider variety of areas in Britain. Pakistani migrants tended to move predominantly to poor areas of inner cities, like Black Caribbeans.

Improving the overall economic position of the Pakistani community will rely on getting more women into employment. There are substantial differences between men and women in employment rates with the combined Pakistani and Bangladeshi ethnic group seeing 73 per cent of men in work compared with 39 per cent of women, as recently as 2019. Widening access to university graduation is having a positive impact for ethnic minority groups who are more likely than the white population to go into higher education. Our report calls for better careers and university guidance to put all our young people on a path to a prosperous future.

A more prosperous future is of course only possible if we are in good health to enjoy it. One astonishing finding in this report is that Pakistanis have better overall health outcomes than the white majority. In more than half of the 25 leading causes of premature death, (such as breast and lung cancer) Pakistanis have significantly better outcomes than the white population. This is all the more surprising when you think that deprivation is the important factor causing poor health outcomes and Pakistanis are more likely to live in deprived areas than the white population.

The picture, therefore, emerging from our report is that racial issues are more complex than what we often hear and read about in the media. I know from personal experience that racism and anti-Muslim prejudice is still a sad feature of modern life. Our report seeks to tackle this by calling on the Equality and Human Rights Commission, currently chaired by a British Pakistani Baroness Falkner, to have the funding it needs to tackle racial discrimination. We also call on social media firms to step up and tackle racial abuse online.

Pakistanis are an integral part of the rich multi-ethnic mosaic of modern Britain. We are still on a journey together but we should take pride in our collective cohesion and diversity which make Britain a model to other white-majority societies.

The writer is a Commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.