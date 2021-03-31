The prime minister has decided to remove Dr Hafeez Sheikh from his post as finance minister, and replace him with Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar, who also holds the Ministry of Industries at present moment. Dr Sheikh had been widely praised up till March 6 for his performance and his expertise in handling finance. Indeed, even after he lost the election for the Senate seat to Yousuf Raza Gilani, Prime Minister Imran Khan had in a meeting praised his performance and his tactics. It is therefore extremely difficult to say why and on what basis changes are made. It is essential that for the sake of a transparent government, we understand this.

In the first place, Pakistan is bound to follow IMF dictates, which over the coming months could add pressure to inflationary trends as the prices of commodities, including electricity and petrol rise. According to a government spokesman, inflation is the main factor Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to control. But how the new finance minister is to achieve this is not clear. It is also true that in the past, the government has struggled to manage mafias dealing with the sale of atta, sugar and petrol. In the presence of such mafias, the financial situation becomes even harder to handle. And then, even below the minister, we have a story of constant change. The chairman of the FBR has been changed five times since the PTI came to power in 2018 and the chairman of the Board of Investment four times. This lack of stability cannot help the economy. Indeed, we need stability and a steady policy so that things can be brought under control.

At the moment, there is no indication that this is happening. The turbulence in government, and the rumours that very soon there will be more cabinet changes, simply adds uncertainty at every step in the country. This is especially true in the midst of a Covid-19 wave, that is already threatening to badly damage the economy and much else in the country. The provincial governments have also been blamed for high inflation in their specific areas. The fact is that the dream economic team that the prime minister repeatedly tried to assemble never came into being. Despite multiple alterations in the FBR, in the State Bank of Pakistan, and in the finance portfolio, we are yet to see an enviable turnaround in the country’s economy. With the appointment of a third finance minister in less than three years, we are once again being promised a better future. Perhaps what we need is not simply a new face, but a new approach to economic and financial management. The government is yet to come up with some solid strategies to tackle the issues of declining or stagnant exports in various sectors, energy, fiscal balance, petroleum, and aviation. Prices of electricity have skyrocketed, the education sector is in shambles from elementary to higher education, medicines are increasingly out of the reach of the poor, and governance especially in Punjab needs better attention. All these call for a much more serious effort than simply a cabinet reshuffle.