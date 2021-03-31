Pak HC to remain closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on April 2 (Friday) on Good Friday and April 5 (Monday) Easter Monday.
According to a press release, the High Commission said general visa and other consular services will not be available on these days. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.