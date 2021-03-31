close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Pak HC to remain closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday



LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on April 2 (Friday) on Good Friday and April 5 (Monday) Easter Monday.

According to a press release, the High Commission said general visa and other consular services will not be available on these days. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.

