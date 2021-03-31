Daily deaths leap to 100 as positivity tops 12pc in Islamabad

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus-related deaths jumped to 100 on Tuesday, as the country battled a surging third wave that had reached the corridors of power, leaving former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh infected a day after the President and the Defence Minister tested positive.

The day’s 100 fatalities are the highest in a single-day since December 23, which recorded 111 people dying. As of Tuesday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that 4,084 more people tested positive, taking active cases to 48,566. So far, 663,200 cases were detected, while the death toll stood at 14,356.

The situation in the capital remained precarious after former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tested positive for coronavirus, according to his successor Hammad Azhar. “Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Sheikh’s Covid status was confirmed a day after President Arif Alvi and defence minister Pervez Khattak tested positive. On Tuesday, Alvi said he was feeling much better after the good wishes and prayers of so many. He said the Prime Minister spoke to him and advised him “rest, sleep and soups”.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, was said to have “completely recovered”, and had partially resumed his duties, according to PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan. The test positivity doubled in the federal capital in the past few days, reaching 12.31 per cent, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on health Dr Faisal Sultan told reporters, where he warned that at the rate the disease was spreading, it would be very difficult to control if hospitals are overwhelmed.

The overall case positivity ratio in the country was 8.83 per cent, 10.43 per cent in Punjab, 8.55 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2.98 per cent in Sindh, 2.15 per cent in Balochistan, 8.98 per cent in Azad Kashmir and 2.33 per cent in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said Covid cases have been spiking for the past two weeks and urged citizens to strictly follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures to prevent the disease. “We regularly monitor positivity ratio at national, provincial and city level and when it increases it incurs burden on healthcare capacity. Pressure is mounting in the federal capital, Peshawar, Karachi and major urban centres of Punjab.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan opened registrations for the people aged above 50 years to get themselves vaccinated, though there have been some controversies with people of influence jumping the queue. A viral video emerged of government-allied Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Tariq Basheer Cheema having his entire family vaccinated, while an actress came under fire for getting vaccinated and insisting it was a “booster shot” for a vaccine trial.

In other vaccine-related news, the first batch of Cansinobio vaccine that was procured was received on Tuesday, NCOC chief Asad Umar said. “This is the vaccine in which Pakistan participated in phase 3 trials, which was the first time ever that Pakistan had done so for any vaccine,” he said on Twitter.

“We will be getting bulk vaccine by mid-April from cansino from which 3 million vaccine doses can be made. The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilised and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained,” he added.

In a separate development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government banned all indoor and outdoor events across the province to curb the surging cases. According to a statement, the government imposed Section 144, banning gatherings and all kinds of cultural, sports, social and religious gatherings.

The provincial government is also considering a complete lockdown in 16 districts due to the rapid rise of Covid cases. Kamran Bangash, Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday convened a meeting of the provincial task force which would discuss other options including lockdown to effectively contain spread of the pandemic.