PM urges caution as curbs easing coincides with warm weather

LONDON: The Prime Minister has urged people to remain cautious as the relaxation of lockdown measures in England coincides with an ongoing “exceptionally warm” spell of weather.

Across the country on Monday, people made the most of sunny conditions and the easing of rules which means groups of up to six, or two households, are now able to socialise in parks and gardens while outdoor sports facilities can reopen.

The lifting of some restrictions saw golfers return to the fairways and swimmers take the plunge in outdoor pools as temperatures rose.

According to the Met Office, the mercury reached 20.4C (68.7F) at St James’s Park in central London and Writtle in Essex on Monday – the highest temperature recorded in the UK this year.

Temperatures are set to climb further above average and could yet top 24C (75.2F) on Wednesday in an area covering London, East Anglia and the East Midlands, the Met Office said.

Boris Johnson acknowledged Monday was a “big day” for many people as they could reunite in socially-distanced friend and family groups outdoors for the first time in weeks. The Prime Minister said he hoped people would take advantage of the “beautiful weather” to play sport or exercise, while also emphasising the country should still “proceed with caution”.

“I know how much Government has asked of the people in the last year, but I also know how magnificently – incredible patience and fortitude – people have responded,” he told a Downing Street press conference on Monday.

“It’s my view, overwhelmingly, people are determined to continue to do that and they do understand the need for caution.”

Separately, Johnson, along with 23 world leaders including Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, wrote in The Daily Telegraph and other papers across the world about the need to form a “new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response”, adding: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

Amid fears of a new wave of coronavirus spreading from Europe, Johnson highlighted that it was still not clear how “robust” the defences provided by the Covid-19 vaccination programme would prove if such a rise in infections hits the UK. “What we don’t know is exactly how strong our fortifications now are, how robust our defences are against another wave,” he said.