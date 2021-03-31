Hazara University launches campus television

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has launched its campus television after the vice-chancellor formally inaugurated it here on Tuesday.

“The campus television is a big milestone in a series of such projects launched by the Hazara University to produce brilliant journalists for the media industry,” Dr Jamil Ahmad, the vice-chancellor of Hazara University, told the inaugural ceremony held at the Department of Communication and Media Studies. Prominent journalists, heads of the various departments, faculty members and students attended the event.

Dr Jamil said that the graduates of the Communication and Media Studies Department of Hazara University would play a vital role in highlighting the core issues faced by the county. “Nobody can rule out the importance of the media in this contemporary era and now the ideological wars are fought through the media,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that Hazara University stood among three top degree-awarding educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa. “We are proud of factuality members because of their strong contribution this university stands among three top universities in the province,” he said.

The chairman of Communication and Media Studies Shujat Ali Khan said that his department wanted to impart quality education to its graduates. “We were already running a campus radio and a monthly publication and the campus TV is a great step to equip our students with counterparty media techniques and knowledge,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Majidul Ghaffar said that the campus TV project was initiated with Rs8 million.