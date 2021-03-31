IGP calls for strenuous efforts to defeat polio

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate polio.

This, he said, while administering anti-polio drops to children in Police Services Hospital during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, SSP Operations Yasir Afridi, Additional Commissioner Ashfaq and District Polio Communication Officer Faisal accompanied the IGP. The IGP reviewed the security measures for the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, he said the cops rendered sacrifices while ensuring security to polio workers. He said foolproof security would be provided to polio workers.

The IGP said that KP police were committed to making the province polio-free. He hoped that Pakistan would soon become polio free. The IGP urged the parents to administer anti-polio drops upto five year old children so as to eradicate the crippling disease.