KP Bar Council strike from today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has announced strike in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera and Kohat districts from today (March 31) to condemn the murder of its member Aminullah Durrani Advocate.

Vice Chairman of KP Bar Council Naeemuddin Khan and Chairman Executive Zafar Iqbal condemned the murder of Aminullah Durrani Advocate. They demanded that law-enforcing agencies should take appropriate action to ensure safety of life and property of individuals and to award exemplary punishment to the criminals.