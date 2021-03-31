Two arrested for molesting transgender

HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday arrested two persons who have allegedly shaved off the head of a transgender person before sexually molesting her in the limits of Beer Union Council here on Tuesday.

Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that five persons from Chakahee village took a transgender person namely Imran alias Saima to their village on the pretext of performing at a marriage ceremony. However, they took her to a nearby hilly area at gunpoint and two of them allegedly sexually assaulted her and shaved her head off.

The rape was confirmed through preliminary investigation, said the officials, adding that a case was registered against the five accused under sections 377, 337-V, and 511/34 of the PPC, and the two rapists identified as Nazir Ahmed and Bilal Malik were arrested while others were still at large.