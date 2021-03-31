Two arrested for molesting transgender

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday arrested two persons who have allegedly shaved off the head of a transgender person before sexually molesting her in the limits of Beer Union Council here on Tuesday.
Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that five persons from Chakahee village took a transgender person namely Imran alias Saima to their village on the pretext of performing at a marriage ceremony. However, they took her to a nearby hilly area at gunpoint and two of them allegedly sexually assaulted her and shaved her head off.
The rape was confirmed through preliminary investigation, said the officials, adding that a case was registered against the five accused under sections 377, 337-V, and 511/34 of the PPC, and the two rapists identified as Nazir Ahmed and Bilal Malik were arrested while others were still at large.