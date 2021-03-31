Gang busted

Islamabad: The Khanna Police has arrested three persons involved in robberies as well as street crimes and recovered motorbike and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Khanna Police busted the three-member gang involved in snatching valuables at gunpoint at Expressway and surrounding areas. They have been identified as Awais Mehmood, Saqlain Akhter, and Hassan Zafar.

The police team also recovered two 30 bore pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area Expressway and its surrounding areas.

Separate cases have been registered in Khanna Police Station against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.