Eight deaths, 920 cases in a day

Rawalpindi : As many as 920 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the fourth highest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The increase in the number of cases being reported from the region is alarming as over 900 cases have been registered from the twin cities in a single day for the fourth time in the last 11 days hinting towards a much severe spike in the number of cases and deaths. The virus has claimed another eight lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,297.

It is important to mention here that the first case of COVID-19 was reported on February 26 last year at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad who was a resident of Skardu and from February 26, 2020 to March 17 this year, it happened only three times that over 700 cases were reported from the region in a day.

In the last 11 days, however the average number of patients reported per day from the region has crossed the figure of 824 making the third wave of COVID-19 much severe as compared to the first two waves of the outbreak in ICT and Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that confirmation of 920 new cases from the region in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 73,562.

According to details, the virus claimed two more lives from the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 563 while confirmation of 754 new cases from the federal capital took the tally to 57,204. To date, a total of 47,271 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease got to 9370 after addition of 545 active cases on Tuesday.

On the other hand, as many as six patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 734. Another 166 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 16,358 of which 13,709 patients have recovered while the number of active cases in the district has reached 1,915.

On Tuesday, as many as 115 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,800.