March 31, 2021

Blind team leaves for BD today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

LAHORE: The national blind cricket team will leave for Bangladesh on Wednesday (today) to take part in a tri-nation series.

Teams from Pakistan, India and hosts Bangladesh will take part in the series, which will be played in Dhaka from April 2 to 8. The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash on April 4 and 7.

All 20 members of the squad have tested negative for Covid-19. They underwent virus tests Monday.

