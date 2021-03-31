All activities at PSC closed down till Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Following an increase in Covid-19 cases at the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC), the offices and facilities have been closed down till Sunday when a fresh review will be taken.

A Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) official told ‘The News’ that more than five Covid-19 cases have been reported so far at the complex/offices with fears of more cases.

“More tests have been conducted on a few other suspects. The results are expected tomorrow (Tuesday). Fearing a total outbreak we have decided to close the offices and facilities till Sunday,” he said.

Last year at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the sports complex remained closed for a month each twice.

“Due to an increase in the positive cases in the third UK variant wave of the pandemic, four positive cases were found in the Pakistan Sports Board. In order to control the rapid spread of the Covid transmission, the offices of PSB including sportsperson hostels are hereby closed for four days,” an official handout said. At the time of filing of this report, a fifth case had also surfaced.

“Closing down the facilities was a timely decision as any delay could have resulted in more cases. All the facilities will stay suspended till Sunday when a fresh review of the situation will be conducted and a decision will be taken accordingly,” the official said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has already banned all sports activities (indoors/outdoors) till April 11 following an increase in Covid-19 cases all over the country.

Islamabad and Lahore are rated as the worst-hit cities where the positivity ratio has crossed 10 percent.