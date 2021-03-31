Blind team leaves for BD today

LAHORE: The national blind cricket team will leave for Bangladesh on Wednesday (today) to take part in a tri-nation series.

Teams from Pakistan, India and hosts Bangladesh will take part in the series, which will be played in Dhaka from April 2 to 8. The arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash on April 4 and 7.

All 20 members of the squad have tested negative for Covid-19. They underwent virus tests Monday.