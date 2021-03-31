Aisam, Miomir in Miami Open quarters

ISLAMABAD: World No 49 doubles player Aisamul Haq did a world of good to his ranking when he and his partner, Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Florida. The pair defeated eighth seed Frenchmen Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-3 in a hard-fought match.

The French pair earlier defeated India’s Rohan Bopanna and Benoit Paire of France while Aisam and Kecmanovic got better of Marcelo Melo of Brazil and Jean Jullien Roger of France 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-4 in the first round.

Aisam and Kecmanovic will take on the second seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic for a place in the semis.