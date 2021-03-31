JS named best bank for SMEs

KARACHI: JS Bank has been named the ‘Best Bank for SME-Pakistan’ for the third time in a row by global financial publication Asiamoney. The award reflects increasing recognition for Pakistan’s financial sector in the international financial space.

With a portfolio of over 20,000 clients, JS Bank offers customised solutions for SME clients. The bank has partnered with leading institutions to create self-employment opportunities for thousands of people through innovative financial solutions.

Among its leading offerings, the Bank counts JS Kamyab Jawan Youth, which provides financing to individuals for business set-up or expansion, JS Tariqi Loan, which offers funding to purchase new and imported /local machinery and more.

It also provides seed funds to women entrepreneurs at concessional rates under JS Khud Mukhtar and to differently abled individuals under JS Naya Aghaaz.

“This recognition is reflective of the growing prominence of the entire Pakistani financial industry and reflects the global performance standards against which we are benchmarked,” said Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank.

“We are honoured by this recognition and will continue to create human impact through the provision of customer-centric financial services.”

Under Shamsie’s leadership, JS Bank has focused on building a women-led client base by financing over 1,500 businesses run by women. It aims to empower 10,000 women entrepreneurs by the end of 2022.

Committed to its role as a catalyst towards Pakistan's progress and prosperity, the bank hopes to continue this journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital solutions for many more small and medium-sized businesses in the years to come.