March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

PQA contracts to buy tug, pilot boats

March 31, 2021

KARACHI: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Tuesday signed two historic contracts with M/S Sanmar Shipyards, Turkey for procurement of four ASD Tugs (LNG compatible) and two pilot boats for $33.46 million. The crafts would be delivered within 12 months, a statement said.

“Sanmar is the leading shipyard of Turkey. This will be a significant step forward in brotherly relations between both the nations,” a statement said.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yardakul witness contract signing at the Ministry of Maritime office in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi invited Sanmar to build their shipyard in Pakistan, share their expertise, transfer the technology and benefit from the local skilled workforce and low wages in Pakistan.

Sanmar Shipyard appreciated the due diligence done by PQA management and promised to deliver ahead of schedule ensuring quality.

