Changing the change

LAHORE: Hammad Azhar is now at the helms of financial affairs as the third finance minister in 32 months of this government, tasked with guiding the country out of economic woods, a feat the last two could not pull off.

Now it remains to be seen how Azhar is going to change the policies he always championed to make a difference.

The former finance minister went all out for economic stabilisation even at the cost of growth, given the conditions. The stabilisation was partially achieved as Pakistan is still highly dependent on foreign and domestic buying to stay afloat. He was firefighting. Not left with many options, he preferred to create resources through higher taxation, higher power and gas tariff and petroleum levies. As a result the cost of doing businesses increased, which was inevitable.

The government faced the backlash over high inflation and intolerable rise in the rates of essential items.

Azhar has been given the task of addressing the high inflation and providing relief to the common man.

As things stand today the government is acutely short of resources to provide any significant relief immediately. Our fiscal deficit is at an all-time high. We have to borrow even to pay back our loans or run day to day government affairs. Any meaningful relief would roll back the stabilisation achieved till date.

The major problem relates to the writ of the government, which is only established when rules are followed without exemptions. That means doing away with the powers that many executives in the corridors of power enjoy.

The new finance minister will be in the same quandary, if those in power continued to break the rules. He alone cannot establish the writ of the government. His predecessor, being an apolitical technocrat, took many decisions that were not taken well by the Prime Minister. The incumbent Finance Minister is a party man his decisions would certainly be vetted by the premier.

Change of guard after more than half of governments’ tenure is a risky proposition. Things were not moving smoothly during Sheikh’s era but some stability of late was visible as productivity started increasing. The incumbent financial chief must accelerate that growth. He has the advantage of being the minister for industries. No one knows better than him that Pakistan’s salvation lies in real industrial growth.

The country was awash with foreign inflows during the Sheikh era that maintained the facade of growing economy. Industrial growth was likely on the backburner. This job creation was stunted.

The new financial team has a more daunting task facing them. They will have to arrange servicing of loans taken from different domestic and foreign sources. Taming inflation is a big challenge that needs curtailing expenses drastically. Covid-19 is again on its peak that requires additional resources.

If the government goes ahead with the planned increase in power tariff (for which ordinance has been notified) it would be difficult to keep inflation in check. The absence of the writ of the government is the main reason for uncontrolled increase in prices.

As new industrialisation remains in limbo, the sector is mostly operating on technologies commissioned decades back. These industries require low skills. This is the reason the bulk of production and exports remain in low-value-added and low-technology manufactured goods. Technical and vocational enrolment in the country is around 3.3 percent of the total enrolment in 11-17 age groups. The skill training still is predominantly in low skills.

As industries minister and scion of an industrial family Azhar must encourage industrialisation of a shade higher quality than the existing one.

We have to move up from low-skill and low quality exporters to at least medium skill and better quality suppliers of goods both at home and abroad.

Supreme national interest demands someone should lay the foundation of a sustained growth path for Pakistan. In the remaining 28 months this government could put Pakistan on a firm industrial footing by facilitating more efficient industries capable of serving both domestic and foreign consumers. The results of these efforts would not become visible in this tenure but after five years. It may benefit the next elected government.

The other alternative is to let matters as they stand today. Announcing a few public appeasing measures may help a section of society but given the lack of resources these would not please the electorate in general. The prices have gone so high and vested interests are so entrenched that cosmetic measures would not last long. We should make efforts to improve technology and productivity gradually to carve a place among emerging economies.