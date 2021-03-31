Stocks barely change; virus dries up trade

Stocks on Tuesday hardly changed after moving both ways with trade drying up on virus worries amid an abrupt shake-up at the finance ministry, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the KSE-100 Shares Index at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) printed an intra-day high of 44,809, up 0.85 percent, and a low of 44,199, down 0.52 percent, to close at 44,491, up 0.13 percent or 59.23 points.

Daily traded volume and value clocked in at 338.54 million, down 35.4 percent and Rs20.68 billion, down 11.67 percent, day-on-day respectively, it added.

The brokerage further said likely issuance of $2 billion Euro Bond buoyed investor sentiment, while Covid-related lockdowns coupled with NAB investigation over IPP’s payment kept the market gains in check.

Moody’s statement on Pakistan’s Islamic Banking assets being credit positive for banks resulted in increased appetite for banking stocks after which the sector closed 1.16 percent higher for the day, the brokerage said.

KSE-30 Shares Index shed 0.03 percent or 6.07 points to close at 18,258.24 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery amid thin trade on rupee stability and appointment of new finance minister.

Oil stocks remained under pressure on weak global crude oil prices, he said.

However, institutional support ahead of quarter-end close and speculations ahead of National Assembly approval of SBP autonomy bill led to positive close at PSX, Mehanti added.

Among 388 active scrips were 250 advancers, 122 retreaters, and 16 neutrals.

An analyst at Pearl Securities said the market moved both ways on the second day of the week owing to Covid-related uncertainty amid rising cases, which restricted the investors’ interest throughout the session.

“Furthermore, profit-taking was witnessed at higher levels as inflation numbers are likely going to be higher for March,” the analyst added.

Arsalan Soomro at KASB Securities said the market started with selling pressure as finance minister was asked to resign but ended positive.

“Rupee continued to appreciate against dollar as continuous supply of greenback with lower travel and higher remittances are keeping the currency strong.”

He said Asad Umar’s statement that Pakistan would import 3.0 million dozes of Chinese vaccine by mid-April to help control the third Covid wave was taken positively.

However, Soomro said the next week FIA would summon people over sugar scandal and investors could get nervous on potential involvement of PTI members.

In the cement sector DG Khan Cement gained 1.3 percent, Pioneer Cement 2.2 percent, Attock Cement 3.6 percent, and Fauji Cement Company grabbed 1.0 percent.

The technology sector also enjoyed the upward trend where Netsol gained 2.4 percent, TRG Pakistan surged 0.4 percent and AVN Technologies up 1.9 percent closed in the positive trajectory.

With the currency strengthening, Prime Minister testing negative for Covid, and issuing of Eurobond may spur a rally in cyclical stocks over next few months, analysts said adding excitement over bond issuance was likely to keep stocks moving up on Wednesday.

Top two gainers were Rafhan Maize, rising Rs98.99 to close at Rs9,499/share, and Gatron Industries, adding Rs37.5 to close at Rs537.51/share.

Unilever foods, giving up Rs444 to close at Rs13,556/share, and Sapphire Textile, dropping Rs63 to end at Rs837/share, were the worst losers of the day.

During the session Byco Petroleum saw the highest turnover of 46.11 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan with 35.79 million, and Unity Foods trading 30.81 million shares.