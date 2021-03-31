Fitch assigns ‘B-’ rating to Pakistan’s proposed dollar bonds

ISLAMABAD: Global ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday assigned ‘B-’ rating to Pakistan’s proposed dollar bonds in line with the country’s downgrade last year due to fiscal deterioration.

“Fitch Ratings has assigned Pakistan’s (B-/stable) proposed foreign-currency bonds a ‘B-’ rating,” it said in a statement. “The rating is in line with Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating of ‘B-’ with a stable outlook.”

Pakistan is returning to the Eurobond market after a break of 3.5 years, planning to raise $1.5 to $2.5 billion.

The last issue was in November 2017 when the country raised $1 billion through a five-year sukuk and $1.5 billion through a 10-year conventional bond.

In August last, Fitch downgraded Pakistan’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘B-’ from ‘B’ that “reflects weak public finances, including large fiscal deficits and a high government debt/GDP ratio, a challenging external position characterised by large external debt repayments against low foreign-exchange reserves and low governance indicator scores,” it said then.

“The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these challenges by depressing economic growth and pressuring the public finances,” it added. “The external finances appear resilient to the shock due to the authorities' policy actions and continuing multilateral and bilateral financial support.

Policy actions… included tighter monetary policy settings and the move to a more market-determined exchange rate regime, which contributed to a sharp narrowing of the current account deficit and a modest rebuilding of foreign-exchange reserves.

Greater exchange rate flexibility has continued during the pandemic and has been an important shock absorber.”

Fitch said the rating on the proposed bonds is sensitive to any changes in Pakistan’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating.

The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action/upgrade are continued implementation of policies sufficient to facilitate a rebuilding of foreign-exchange reserves and ease external financing risks, sustained fiscal consolidation through a structural improvement in revenue, sufficient to put the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory over the medium-term and sustained improvements in the business environment that contribute to improved medium-term growth and export prospects, it said.

However, the factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action/downgrade are indications of reduced access to external finance leading to financing strains.

Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s have already rated the country as B negative with stable outlook and B3 with stable outlook.