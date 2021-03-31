Tackling Covid-19

Last year, before the arrival of Ramazan, the government imposed special SOPs to limit the spread of the first wave of Covid-19. Right now, the country is in the middle of the third and more lethal wave of the virus. The new variant of the coronavirus is transmitted more easily and quickly. The government seems to be reluctant in issuing SOPs for mosques and other religious places. In Ramazan, all mosques across the country are likely to be packed with worshippers. There is a possibility that religious gatherings will result in a spike in Covid-19 cases if people fail to wear face masks or observe social distancing. If we don’t observe SOPs in mosques, we will be putting the lives of many worshipers in danger.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore