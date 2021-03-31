Selfless work

Our leadership has largely ignored to focus on the issues of national importance. Since the creation of Pakistan, we have built only two dams, which are not even close to fulfilling our need for irrigation and energy. We kept borrowing from international lenders but never adopted the ways of austerity. The system could not bear the burden of the growing population and we kept falling into the debt trap. Heavy spending on inefficient government setups led to the country becoming hostage to international lenders. On one hand, we need money to keep our economy moving. On the other hand, we severely lack the capacity to return those loans and become self-sufficient. I am sure there can be a way out of this horrific situation if our leadership shuns personal differences and sits together to set the country in the right direction.

If people see that politicians are working selflessly for the betterment of the country, they will cooperate and will even be willing to accept tough measures. However, when people see our politicians constantly bickering and fighting for power, they lose hope and become self-focused. I hope and pray that our leaders realise that we are stuck in dire situation and start working for the betterment of the country.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad