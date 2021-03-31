House loans

It is heartening to see that the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme has been formally launched. The project will help the country’s salaried class to build their homes with the help of soft loans from private banks. A major issue which is being faced by interested applicants is that the banks have put a condition that the loan will be given to only those who will be the first owner of a plot. It means that the plot is to be purchased from a builder and not from a person under whose possession that property is. Now, the problem is that in Sindh’s urban areas like Qasimabad and Latifabad, there are no such plots that can qualify for the loan amount. Plots that are owned by builders are quite far away from the main cities. On the other hand, there are many people who want to sell their plots but are unable to sell it to those who will take loans from under the housing scheme.

The banks say that they are bound by the policies of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The higher authorities are requested to look into the matter and relax the conditions for the loan so that the salaried class is able to purchase a plot in a location of their choice.

Prof Inayatullah Rustamani

Hyderabad