Out of control

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Pakistan is rising. More than 14,000 people have lost their lives to the virus. Once again, the country has found itself in the middle of a lethal third wave. On Monday (March 29), there were at least a hundred Covid-19 deaths. It is clear that the third wave is deadlier than the previous two waves. But people are still non-serious. These people are not following SOPs. Some government officials are also guilty of violating SOPs.

At present, it is essential for the government to speed up the vaccination process so that the situation can be controlled. Since the number of positive cases is increasing on a daily basis, we should also take adequate steps to fight against Covid-19.

Shukrya Muhammadi

Islamabad