Unemployment woes

The rate of unemployment is steadily increasing. Government jobs are, unfortunately, non-existent. Private jobs, on the other hand, aren’t any better. Private companies hire people with an experience of at least two or three years. Also, they hire people at low salaries. When Imran Khan was in the opposition, he promised that when the PTI would come into power, it would create job opportunities for people.

Then, the party promised to generate one hundred million jobs. The party, however, hasn’t delivered on its promise to date. Students who worked hard to pass their examinations are unable to secure decent jobs. The government must look into these problems.

Muhammad Hinza Ajmal

Bahawalpur