March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Reserved seats

March 31, 2021

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has reserved 265 seats for students of Balochistan and erstwhile Fata. Every year, successful candidates get admission in different medical colleges across the country. However, students who passed the 2020 admission test are still waiting for the timely allocation of seats. The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) wanted to decrease the number of reserved seats.

The government should put an end to the suffering of students in a timely manner.

Anas Tariq

Kurram

