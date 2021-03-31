close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
AFP
March 31, 2021

Benefits of ‘drastic’ climate action outweigh costs

AFP
March 31, 2021

The cost of global warming will far outweigh the cost of rapidly cutting greenhouse gas emissions, more than 700 economists from around the world said Tuesday in an unprecedented call to climate action.

A major international survey found that nearly three-quarters of the economists responding believed that "immediate and drastic" action was needed to limit the fallout of climate change, warning that the costs of failing to slash carbon pollution would rapidly balloon to reach trillions of dollars every year.

