‘Rape culture’ in education: Pressure grows on UK govt

Pressure intensified on Tuesday on the UK government to act over claims that a "rape culture" is "endemic" throughout the country’s education system, after thousands of victims’ testimonies were collated online.

Politicians and education leaders were among those calling on ministers to respond following the deluge of first-hand accounts of sexual abuse, assault and other misconduct posted anonymously on the website "Everyone’s Invited".

Created by 22-year-old Sara Soma last summer, it has catalogued nearly 10,000 testimonies from more than 38,000 contributors, detailing harrowing alleged incidents ranging from catcalling to rape across schools, colleges and universities.

The number of reports has increased dramatically since the disappearance and death of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home in London this month, sparking outrage and a national debate on women’s safety.