Wed Mar 31, 2021
AFP
March 31, 2021

Nepal to restart vaccinations after China donates shots

World

AFP
March 31, 2021

KATHMANDU: Nepal was set to restart Covid-19 inoculations after receiving a donation of doses from China, resuming a campaign that was put on hold because India slowed vaccine exports.

India and China have sought to use vaccine diplomacy to extend influence around the world during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among poorer countries seeking cheaper shots. Nepal began vaccinations in January after receiving one million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine from neighbouring India. Another 348,000 from the World Health Organisation-backed Covax scheme arrived in March.

