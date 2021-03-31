Kurds say more than 50 IS members netted in Al-Hol camp

AL-HOL CAMP, Syria: Kurdish forces said on Tuesday they have so far arrested 53 suspected Islamic State group members in a northeast Syria camp for relatives of Jihadists, in an anti-IS security operation.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the launch on Sunday of the sweep in Al-Hol camp, which has been rocked by assassinations and breakout attempts. Kurdish authorities have warned that the settlement, home to almost 62,000 people, is turning into an extremist power keg because of IS Jihadists hiding out among camp residents.