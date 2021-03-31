Mexico vows justice over police killing of Salvadoran

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday condemned the killing of a Salvadoran woman at the hands of police and vowed "no impunity" for those responsible.

Victoria Esperanza Salazar "was subdued by four individuals," Lopez Obrador said of Saturday’s incident in the Caribbean beach resort of Tulum. "She was brutally treated and murdered. It fills us with sorrow, pain and shame," he added, speaking at the inauguration of a virtual international forum on gender equality.