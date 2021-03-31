Thai billionaire

close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
BANGKOK: A billionaire Thai opposition figure was charged on Tuesday with defaming the monarchy after he questioned the government’s alleged over-reliance on coronavirus vaccines from a company linked to the royal family.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, posted a video on Facebook in January in which he queried whether Thailand was leaning too heavily on Siam Bioscience for its vaccination campaign. The company is owned by the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the royal family’s multi-billion-dollar fortune.

