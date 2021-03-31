Justice Tariq Abbasi retires

LAHORE:Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi of the Lahore High Court retired on Tuesday as he reached the age of superannuation. Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and other senior judges presented him a bouquet at a farewell ceremony held for him. He was elevated to the bench on Oct 29, 2013. Earlier, he was serving in the district judiciary as district and sessions judge. After the retirement of Justice Abbasi, the LHC is left with 38 judges against the constitutional strength of 60.