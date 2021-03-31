PLRA sacks 100 ‘corrupt’ officials

LAHORE: Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) sacked 100 employees in a year after corruption allegations against them were proved in more than 300 inquiries launched under the PEEDA Act. According to Punjab Land Records Authority officials more than 500 employees have been prosecuted for corruption under the PEEDA Act.

According to PLRA spokesperson Nadia Ahmed, “Regular inquiries under PEEDA Act were launched against more than 300 employees and out of these employees, more than 200 employees were given different penalties and about 70 employees were terminated including Ms Fareeha Irum, Irfan Ahmed, M Usman and Allah Ditta, Assistant Director Land Record, for being absent from the duty and others were terminated over corruption and misconduct.”