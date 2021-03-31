ACs asked to ensure closure of shops in time

LAHORE:Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman said all ACs must be in markets at 4.30 pm daily to ensure complete closure of all shops and markets as per the notification.

He said special counters men in each market with mega phones would announce the closure at 6pm sharp. He ordered all officers to pay visits at evening to monitor closure of markets. He said a strict action is necessary to avoid COVID and save the city. He said if any officer or staff would go beyond his powers, he must not be tolerated. Chairing another meeting regarding shifting of Fish market and Rim market, he said Metropolitan Corporation Lahore should take ownership of new market place. He said to conduct survey of proposed state lands and their current status. He directed ACs concerned to hold meeting with all stakeholders for shifting of these markets. He said there was a need to devise for leasing the shops in new place.