Nine booked in Shah Alam Market triple murder case

LAHORE:Mochi Gate police registered a case against nine persons on charges of killing three people at Shah Alam Market the other day.

The case was registered against accused Taimour, Intazar Hussain Lodhi, Ch Zubair, Jameel alias Jeela and five unidentified accomplices under Sections 302, 324, 148 and 149 PPC on the complaint of victim Atif Qureshi’s brother Wasif Mushtaq Qureshi.

Bodies found: A 25-year old youth was killed in the limits of Lytton Road police on Tuesday. The victim identified as Nawaz was recovered dead from Miani Sahab graveyard. The victim was killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Police removed the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, a decomposed body of a 75-year old man was recovered from DHA H-Block market on Tuesday. The victim identified as Haji Umar hailed from Gujranwala. Some shopkeepers noticed stench emitting from the room of Haji Umar and informed the police. Police rushed to the scene, recovered the decomposed body and shifted it to morgue.

Another body of a 22-year old youth was recovered from canal near Dharampura on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Ali Raza, a resident of Batapur Dial village. The body seemed to have been lying there for the last six days and had started decaying. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

Four injured: Four persons were injured when a rashly-driven dumper hit a bike near Joray Pul on Tuesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to hospital. The injured persons were identified as Kashaf, 6, Hasnain, 1, Shazia, 28, and Habib, 18.

14 arrested: Lahore investigation police teams arrested 14 accused of various crimes, including murders. According to the DIG Investigation Lahore, Faisal Town investigation police arrested one Tanveer for killing Salman Rashid, a dumb person. It was alleged the accused had relations with the victim's wife for the last five years. Green Town police arrested two persons, Daulat Khan and Rasool Khan, for killing a citizen, Juma Khan. Juma had allegedly eloped with the wife of Daulat Khan and contracted marriage with her.

Chung police arrested a woman, Hasina, for killing her husband, Abdul Salam, over a domestic dispute. Nishtar Colony police arrested one Zeeshan for killing his wife, Iram Shahzadi, over suspicion of relations with someone, and arrested four accused of the murder of a prayer leader, Hafiz Amanullah. Batapur police arrested two accused of killing one Muhammad Shaban over a land dispute and two accused of killing a van driver, Abdul Rehman.

Prisoner dies: A 55-year old prisoner of the Camp Jail died here on Tuesday. Muhammad Javed was sent to the Camp Jail six days ago. He was imprisoned in drug trafficking case. Edhi volunteers transported the body to the morgue.