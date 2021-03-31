UHS, Punjab bar ink MoU on vaccine trial

LAHORE:A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the Punjab Bar Council on Tuesday, under which lawyers and their families will be able to volunteer in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trial at UHS.

Besides, the university will set up medical camps to diagnose and raise awareness among lawyers about hypertension, diabetes and other diseases. The agreement was signed by UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram and the Punjab Bar's Vice Chairman, Executive Committee, Abdul Basit Khan Baloch.

UHS Chairman Board of Governors Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani in his address said he understood the problems and difficulties of lawyers. He said that the UHS agreement with the Punjab Bar was timely and important and hoped it would have good results.

Prof Javed Akram said UHS wanted to make a positive impact on society through its research. UHS VC added that doctors and lawyers have a common value that both help people and get them out of trouble and misery.